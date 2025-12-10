Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 50 targets neutralized
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 50 targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling Russian attack
Читати українською

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of December 9-10, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 80 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully destroy most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing conflict has seen multiple attacks from Russian drones and UAVs, with Ukrainian defenders continuing to hold the sky and call for unity and victory.
  • Air defenses have managed to suppress enemy UAVs in the south and east of Ukraine, confirming the successful defense operations by Ukrainian forces.

Air defense reports repelling Russian attack

A new attack by the Russian army began at 6:00 p.m. on December 9.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

It is also worth noting that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 50 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the south and east of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirms that 29 strike UAVs were hit at 7 locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the Ukrainian defenders.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle for Pokrovsk and Myrnograd. Syrsky made an important statement
Oleksandr Syrskyi
What's happening at the front — Syrsky's report
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Zelensky has a few days." What is known about Trump's new demand
Trump is again pushing for peace talks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland is ready to provide Ukraine with MiG-29s, but there is a condition
Poland can still transfer MiG-29s to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?