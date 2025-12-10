Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 50 targets neutralized

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of December 9-10, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 80 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully destroy most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The ongoing conflict has seen multiple attacks from Russian drones and UAVs, with Ukrainian defenders continuing to hold the sky and call for unity and victory.
- Air defenses have managed to suppress enemy UAVs in the south and east of Ukraine, confirming the successful defense operations by Ukrainian forces.
Air defense reports repelling Russian attack
A new attack by the Russian army began at 6:00 p.m. on December 9.
Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
It is also worth noting that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Air Force confirms that 29 strike UAVs were hit at 7 locations.
