Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 50 targets neutralized

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that during the night of December 9-10, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 80 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to successfully destroy most of the enemy targets.

Air defense reports repelling Russian attack

A new attack by the Russian army began at 6:00 p.m. on December 9.

Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo — Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

It is also worth noting that about 50 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 50 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the south and east of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force confirms that 29 strike UAVs were hit at 7 locations.