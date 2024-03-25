Air defence downs 8 "Shaheds" during Russia's attack on Ukraine overnight

On the night of March 25, 2024, the Russian Federation attacked with nine combat drones of the "Shahed" type. Defence forces destroyed 8 of 9.

The Air Force disclosed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine on March 25

Ukraine's sky defenders shot down 8 out of 9 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed" type, which the enemy attacked from Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

"Shahedy" was destroyed within Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, the Air Force noted.

The Russian Federation attacked the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions

On March 25, explosions were heard in Odesa. Residents of some areas were reported to have been left without electricity and water. The work of air defence forces was reported.

Later it became known that during the kamikaze drone attack on Odesa and the region, the Russians damaged energy infrastructure facilities. In particular, DTEK noted that at night, the occupiers damaged one of the high-voltage power facilities of NEC "Ukrenergo"

As a result, residents of the Peresypsky district of Odessa were left without electricity.

The downed "Shahed" fell in the private sector of Mykolaiv, destroying a two-story residential building and causing a fire. The State Emergency Service specialists extinguished the fire. The blast wave also destroyed several nearby buildings.