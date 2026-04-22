Air defense confirmed the shooting down of 24 Russian attack drones in Ukraine

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 21-22, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 215 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to eliminate 189 of them.
Points of attention
- Despite the successful defense, the battle against enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace continues, emphasizing the importance of following safety rules and maintaining vigilance.
- The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces stress unity and resilience in the face of the ongoing conflict, urging everyone to contribute to the victory against the Russian invasion.
Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack
According to Ukrainian soldiers, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
What is important to understand is that about 140 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as falling debris at 6 locations.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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