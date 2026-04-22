Air defense confirmed the shooting down of 24 Russian attack drones in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense confirmed the shooting down of 24 Russian attack drones in Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of April 21-22, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 215 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. Air defense forces were able to eliminate 189 of them.

Points of attention

  • Despite the successful defense, the battle against enemy UAVs in Ukrainian airspace continues, emphasizing the importance of following safety rules and maintaining vigilance.
  • The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces stress unity and resilience in the face of the ongoing conflict, urging everyone to contribute to the victory against the Russian invasion.

Air Defense announced the results of repelling the Russian attack

According to Ukrainian soldiers, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo — Russian Federation, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 140 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 189 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 13 locations, as well as falling debris at 6 locations.

The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call the air defense forces.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has chosen a new deadline for the capture of Donbas
What is known about Putin's new plans - data from the State Security Service
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: a private air defense group shot down a Russian fighter jet for the first time
Mykhailo Fedorov
jet fighter
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Zaporizhia and Odessa — one man killed, there is destruction
State Emergency Service
The Russian attack on Zaporizhia and Odessa - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?