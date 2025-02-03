According to the Air Force Command, overnight the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched 71 Shahed UAVs and other types of simulator drones to attack Ukraine.

What is known about the results of air defense operations during the repelling of an enemy drone attack on Ukraine?

It is noted that the Russian occupiers launched drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and occupied Crimea.

As of 9 am, it was confirmed that 38 enemy drones were shot down in the territories of Kharkiv, Poltava, Kyiv; Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Another 25 drones were lost in location without any negative consequences.

Damage from enemy drone attacks and falling debris was recorded in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's attack on Ukraine?

At 9:05 a.m., an air target was reported moving in the direction of Sumy. At about 9:11 a.m., an explosion was reported. Just a few minutes later, monitoring channels again reported the movement of an air target in the direction of the region.

It was already noisy in Sumy at 9:15.

At 9:23, the public was warned of the approach of a target from the north.

At the same time, at 9:24 a.m., the Air Force reported the launch of guided bombs by tactical aircraft in the Sumy region. At 9:25 a.m., explosions were heard again in the city.