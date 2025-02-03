Air defense destroyed almost half of the UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air defense destroyed almost half of the UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

According to the Air Force Command, overnight the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched 71 Shahed UAVs and other types of simulator drones to attack Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Air defense successfully shot down 38 out of 71 enemy drones launched during the Russian night attack on Ukraine.
  • The attack resulted in damage in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions as a result of enemy drone attacks and falling debris.
  • Russian occupiers launched drones from multiple directions, including Kursk, Bryansk, and occupied Crimea.
  • 38 enemy drones were confirmed to be shot down in various Ukrainian regions, with another 25 lost in unknown locations.
  • The air defense operation included the launch of guided bombs by tactical aircraft to repel the enemy drone attack.

What is known about the results of air defense operations during the repelling of an enemy drone attack on Ukraine?

It is noted that the Russian occupiers launched drones from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and occupied Crimea.

As of 9 am, it was confirmed that 38 enemy drones were shot down in the territories of Kharkiv, Poltava, Kyiv; Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Another 25 drones were lost in location without any negative consequences.

Damage from enemy drone attacks and falling debris was recorded in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's attack on Ukraine?

At 9:05 a.m., an air target was reported moving in the direction of Sumy. At about 9:11 a.m., an explosion was reported. Just a few minutes later, monitoring channels again reported the movement of an air target in the direction of the region.

It was already noisy in Sumy at 9:15.

At 9:23, the public was warned of the approach of a target from the north.

At the same time, at 9:24 a.m., the Air Force reported the launch of guided bombs by tactical aircraft in the Sumy region. At 9:25 a.m., explosions were heard again in the city.

