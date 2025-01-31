According to the Air Force Command, during the night of January 31, the criminal army of the Russian Federation launched 102 Shahed attack UAVs, as well as other types of imitator drones, for attacks on Ukraine.

What is known about the results of the air defense work to repel the drone attack of the Russian army?

It is noted that the enemy launched strike drones and unmanned aircraft into Ukraine from the directions of Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, and Chauda — Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine participated in repelling the drone attack of the Russian occupiers.

As of 9 am, it has been confirmed that 59 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odessa regions.

At the same time, another 37 enemy drones were lost in the field.

As a result of the enemy attack, the Sumy, Odessa, and Cherkasy regions suffered.

Four enemy UAVs are in the air, combat operations continue!

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's attack on Ukraine?

On the night of January 31, an explosion was heard near Cherkasy, and the Air Force reported a massive attack by enemy drones on regions of Ukraine.

In the Mykolaiv region, there is damage due to falling debris.

According to the head of the Mykolaiv OVA Vitaliy Kim, the windows, roofs, and fences of three private houses were damaged. 25 residential subscribers were without power, and measures are being taken to restore power supply.

Meanwhile, the KMVA noted that information about the fall of debris from an enemy drone on a house in Kyiv on January 31 was not confirmed.

"Information about the fall of fragments of an enemy drone on a house in the Obolon district at night is not confirmed," stressed the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko. Share

According to the situation center, a short circuit in the air conditioner damaged the freon pipeline connecting the outdoor and indoor units.