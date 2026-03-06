Air defense eliminated 111 targets while repelling the Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that during the night of March 5-6, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 141 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • The attack, originating from various directions including the Russian Federation and TOT AR Crimea, was repelled with coordinated efforts.
  • Despite ongoing threats, Ukrainian soldiers encourage following safety rules and remain united towards victory.

Russian drones carried out attacks from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

There were 24 strike UAVs hit at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

