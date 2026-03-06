Air defense eliminated 111 targets while repelling the Russian attack

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that during the night of March 5-6, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 141 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.
Points of attention
- The attack, originating from various directions including the Russian Federation and TOT AR Crimea, was repelled with coordinated efforts.
- Despite ongoing threats, Ukrainian soldiers encourage following safety rules and remain united towards victory.
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
Russian drones carried out attacks from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
There were 24 strike UAVs hit at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.
