Air defense eliminated 111 targets while repelling the Russian attack

The Ukrainian Air Force officially confirmed that during the night of March 5-6, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 141 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize most of the enemy targets.

Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work

Russian drones carried out attacks from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 100 of them are "shaheeds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 111 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

There were 24 strike UAVs hit at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.