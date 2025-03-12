Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Air Battle After New Russian Attack

On the night of March 12, the aggressor country Russia fired three Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea at Odessa and Kryvyi Rih, and also attacked with 133 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 12 — what is known

The Russians carried out air attacks from the following directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

The sky defenders managed to destroy 98 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types.

The air battle took place in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, Odessa, and Kherson regions.

In addition, it is indicated that 20 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).