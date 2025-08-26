Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Repelling a New Russian Attack

During the night of August 25-26, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 59 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, 47 enemy targets were successfully neutralized.

Air defense report for the night of August 25-26

A new attack by the Russian occupiers began at around 7:00 p.m. on August 25.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 47 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and simulator drones of various types in the north and east of the country.

In addition, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 12 Russian drones were hit at 9 locations.