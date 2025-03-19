Air Defense Forces Claim to Have Destroyed 72 Russian Drones

Russia's new attack on Ukraine began at 7:00 p.m. on March 18 and continued throughout the night and morning. The enemy carried out an air attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and 145 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones.
Points of attention
- As of 08:00, reports confirm that 72 Shahed attack UAVs and various drones have been shot down in multiple Ukrainian regions.
- The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 56 enemy drones-simulators were lost without any negative consequences.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 19 — first details
The Russian invaders carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.
This time, enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Sumy, Odessa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions came under enemy attack.
