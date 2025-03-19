Air Defense Forces Claim to Have Destroyed 72 Russian Drones

Russia's new attack on Ukraine began at 7:00 p.m. on March 18 and continued throughout the night and morning. The enemy carried out an air attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and 145 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 19 — first details

The Russian invaders carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

This time, enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, it has been confirmed that 72 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Odessa regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 56 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).