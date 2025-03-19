Air Defense Forces Claim to Have Destroyed 72 Russian Drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense Forces Claim to Have Destroyed 72 Russian Drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 19 — first details
Читати українською

Russia's new attack on Ukraine began at 7:00 p.m. on March 18 and continued throughout the night and morning. The enemy carried out an air attack with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and 145 Shahed strike UAVs and various types of simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • As of 08:00, reports confirm that 72 Shahed attack UAVs and various drones have been shot down in multiple Ukrainian regions.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 56 enemy drones-simulators were lost without any negative consequences.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 19 — first details

The Russian invaders carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

This time, enemy targets were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 08:00, it has been confirmed that 72 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Odessa regions.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes that 56 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Sumy, Odessa, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, and Chernihiv regions came under enemy attack.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO is secretly preparing for several catastrophic scenarios
What are the Alliance members preparing for?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine after Putin's partial "agreement" to cease-fire
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Putin lied about a partial ceasefire
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU staged a loud "bavovna" in occupied Crimea
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New results of the work DIU in Crimea

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?