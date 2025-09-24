Air Defense Forces Confirm Hitting 26 Russian Drones at 7 Locations
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense Forces Confirm Hitting 26 Russian Drones at 7 Locations

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 23-24, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 152 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 126 enemy targets, but there were also hits at various locations.

Points of attention

  • Multiple units, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare, were engaged in repelling the Russian invaders.
  • The successful defense demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to protecting its airspace and underscores the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

A new air attack by the Russian invaders began at 6:00 PM on September 23.

This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.

What is also important to understand. about 80 of them are "shaheeds."

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the new enemy attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 126 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Air Defense Forces also report that 26 strike UAVs were hit at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 2 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump says "turning point" for Ukraine
Graham announced a positive signal for Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 500 units of Russian military equipment within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 24, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He is afraid." Zelensky warned about Putin's next steps
Putin may indeed launch an invasion of NATO

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?