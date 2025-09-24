Air Defense Forces Confirm Hitting 26 Russian Drones at 7 Locations

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 23-24, the Russian occupiers carried out an attack with 152 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones. The air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 126 enemy targets, but there were also hits at various locations.
Points of attention
- Multiple units, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare, were engaged in repelling the Russian invaders.
- The successful defense demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to protecting its airspace and underscores the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?
A new air attack by the Russian invaders began at 6:00 PM on September 23.
This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of Crimea.
What is also important to understand. about 80 of them are "shaheeds."
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the new enemy attack.
The Air Defense Forces also report that 26 strike UAVs were hit at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed ones (fragments) at 2 locations.
