Air defense forces destroyed 66 Russian drones

The Ukrainian Air Force announced the results of the air battle with the Russian invaders. Thus, the air defense forces were able to shoot down 66 enemy UAVs, and another 31 simulator drones were successfully neutralized.

Details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of April 26, 2025 (from 10:00 p.m. on April 25), the enemy attacked with an Onyx anti-ship missile, two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles, and 114 strike UAVs (simulator drones of other types) — launch areas: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00 AM, 66 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

31 enemy drone simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions suffered.