Russia attacks Ukraine with new "Banderol" drones

Military specialist in electronic warfare and communications systems and head of the "Radio Technology Center" Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov has issued an important warning to all Ukrainians. He said that Russian invaders have been terrorizing Ukraine with the new "Banderol" UAV in recent weeks.

What is known about the Banderol UAV?

According to the expert, the Russian army is currently directing its new drones to the Odessa region.

The attacks have been going on for several weeks now. This UAV flies at a speed of 400-500 km/h and has a jet engine.

Very little is known about it. From open sources (GUR website), it can be understood that it is more likely not a UAV, but a loitering munition, by analogy with the KAB, but with a jet engine, — emphasized Sergey “Flash” Beskrestnov. Share

Photo: screenshot

The military expert draws attention to the fact that the carrier of this product, the power of the charge, and the operating range are not yet known.

In addition, it is noted that information about such a name has been around for a long time, but Russia has only recently begun to regularly use "Banderol".