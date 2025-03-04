Air defense forces neutralize 97 drones during new Russian attack

On the night of March 4, Russian invaders launched a new massive air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine. For this, the enemy used 99 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
Points of attention
- Despite the attacks on Odessa, Sumy, and Donetsk regions, Ukraine stands resilient in the face of aggression, with the Air Force emphasizing unity and determination towards victory.
- The successful defense against the Russian drone attack showcases the capability and readiness of Ukrainian air defense forces in protecting the sovereignty and integrity of the country.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 4 — what is known
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the enemy was carrying out a new attack from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.
This time, enemy drones were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to the latest data, 32 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in the field. No negative consequences have been identified so far.
The Odessa, Sumy, and Donetsk regions came under enemy attack.
