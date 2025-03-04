Air defense forces neutralize 97 drones during new Russian attack

On the night of March 4, Russian invaders launched a new massive air attack on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine. For this, the enemy used 99 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 4 — what is known

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the enemy was carrying out a new attack from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

This time, enemy drones were destroyed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 65 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv and Odessa regions. Share

According to the latest data, 32 enemy drones-simulators have been lost in the field. No negative consequences have been identified so far.

The Odessa, Sumy, and Donetsk regions came under enemy attack.