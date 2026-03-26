Air defense forces neutralized 130 drones during Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 130 of the 153 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of March 25.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 26

From 18:00 on March 25, the enemy attacked with 153 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the following directions:

Bryansk,

Kursk,

Eagle,

Millerovo,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation),

Guards,

Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

About 100 drones — Shahed type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Thursday, March 26, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 130 UAVs in the north, south, and east of Ukraine. Share

16 strike drones were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed drones (fragments) falling in five locations.

Report of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.