Air defense neutralized 234 UAVs during the Russian night attack

Air defense forces have neutralized 234 of the 251 drones that the Russians have used to attack Ukraine since the evening of March 22.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 23

Since 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 251 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the following directions:

Bryansk,

Eagle,

Kursk,

Millerovo,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation),

Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

About 150 of them are of the Shahed type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Monday, March 23, air defense had shot down/suppressed 234 UAVs. Share

Hits of 17 strike drones were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (fragments) at eight locations.

PVO report

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.