Air defense neutralized 109 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 109 of the 133 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of March 18.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 19

From 6:00 PM on March 18, the Russians attacked with 133 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerevo Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF), Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea), and about 70 of them were Shahed type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Thursday, March 19, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 109 drones in the north, south, west, and east of Ukraine.

Hits of 20 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at seven locations.

PVO report

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.