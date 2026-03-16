Air defense neutralized 194 UAVs during the Russian attack on Ukraine
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Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense neutralized 194 UAVs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

On the night of March 16 (from 6:00 p.m. on March 15) and throughout this morning, the enemy attacked with 211 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense effectively neutralized 194 enemy UAVs during the morning attack by the Russian Federation, showcasing strong defense capabilities.
  • The attack by the enemy using strike drones of various types in the direction of Kyiv region highlights the ongoing threat faced by Ukraine.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 16

More than 100 of them are "shaheeds".

The peculiarity is an atypical morning attack by the enemy using strike drones of various types in the direction of the Kyiv region. The main directions of attack are the Odesa, Zaporizhia and Kyiv regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 194 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 11 locations.

PVO report

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

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