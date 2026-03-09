Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 161 air targets

Air defense forces neutralized 161 of the 197 drones with which the Russian army attacked Ukraine since the evening of March 8.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 9

From 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, the Russians attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 197 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardiyske (Crimea).

About 120 of these drones are of the Shahed type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Monday, March 9, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 161 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Two missiles and 36 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at one location.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.