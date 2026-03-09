Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 161 air targets

Air defense forces neutralized 161 of the 197 drones with which the Russian army attacked Ukraine since the evening of March 8.
Points of attention
- Russian army launched an attack on Ukraine using Iskander-M ballistic missiles and various types of attack UAVs.
- Ukrainian air defense forces successfully neutralized 161 out of 197 enemy drones attacking from multiple directions.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 9
From 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, the Russians attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 197 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardiyske (Crimea).
About 120 of these drones are of the Shahed type.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Monday, March 9, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 161 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-