Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 161 air targets
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 161 air targets

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

Air defense forces neutralized 161 of the 197 drones with which the Russian army attacked Ukraine since the evening of March 8.

Points of attention

  • Russian army launched an attack on Ukraine using Iskander-M ballistic missiles and various types of attack UAVs.
  • Ukrainian air defense forces successfully neutralized 161 out of 197 enemy drones attacking from multiple directions.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 9

From 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, the Russians attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 197 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and drones of other types from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardiyske (Crimea).

About 120 of these drones are of the Shahed type.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Monday, March 9, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 161 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

PVO report

Two missiles and 36 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at one location.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 136 UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense eliminated 111 targets while repelling the Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Announce Results of Their Work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 19 Russian missiles and 453 UAVs
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 6-7 — air defense report

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?