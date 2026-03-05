Air defense neutralized 136 UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 136 of the 155 drones used by Russian forces to attack Ukraine since the evening of March 4.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense forces successfully neutralized 136 out of 155 Russian drones during a night attack on March 4.
- The attack involved a variety of attack UAVs from different directions, including types such as Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 5
From 6:30 p.m. on March 4, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 155 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Gvardiyske, Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea), and about 100 of them were Shahed type.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Thursday, March 5, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 136 enemy UAVs.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy drones in the airspace.
