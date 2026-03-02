Ukraine's air defense repelled 14 massive Russian attacks during the winter

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, repelled 14 massive combined Russian attacks during the three winter months.

Russia carried out 14 massive attacks on Ukraine during the winter

This winter has been one of the most difficult tests for Ukraine's air defense system. The occupiers once again tried to cause a complete blackout for Ukrainians and destroy the country's critical infrastructure, using an unprecedented number of missiles and drones.

In December-January, the enemy carried out 7 massive strikes using missiles and drones of various types. During February, the intensity of the attacks doubled — Ukraine withstood seven more large-scale attacks.

The Russians combined launches of strike UAVs and missiles of various types, trying to complicate the air situation, overload the air defense system, and exhaust resources.

On December 6, the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders launched one of the largest strikes in the entire period of the full-scale war — 704 air targets, including 51 missiles. Subsequent attacks on December 13, 23, and 27 maintained an extremely high level of load — from almost 500 to over 670 air targets.

January was a period of intensive use of ballistics by the Russians.

On January 9, the main attack was focused on the Kyiv region (278 targets).

The use of a medium-range ballistic missile in the Lviv region and the use of "Zirkons" on January 20 and 24 were recorded.

February was a month of peak loads. On February 3, the enemy launched the largest number of missiles in a single strike of the entire winter — 71 units. And already on February 26, the enemy carried out a massive drone strike — 420 UAVs in a single attack.

The Russians are systematically increasing the use of both standard ballistics ("Iskander-M") and missiles that enter the target along a ballistic trajectory: "Dagger", "Tsirkon", Kh-22/32, S-300/S-400. In total, in three months the invaders have launched over 700 missiles of various types.

Russian attacks on Ukraine during the winter

Despite these challenges, the Ukrainian sky has stood firm. The energy system has been preserved thanks to the professionalism of the anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, radio engineering troops, and aviation. Each intercepted missile is proof that we have become stronger, more technologically advanced, and more experienced.

The Air Force also thanked every power engineer and repair crew who, under fire, restored the lights and kept the power grid alive.