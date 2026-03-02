Ukraine's air defense repelled 14 massive Russian attacks during the winter

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Defense Forces of Ukraine, repelled 14 massive combined Russian attacks during the three winter months.
Russia carried out 14 massive attacks on Ukraine during the winter
This winter has been one of the most difficult tests for Ukraine's air defense system. The occupiers once again tried to cause a complete blackout for Ukrainians and destroy the country's critical infrastructure, using an unprecedented number of missiles and drones.
In December-January, the enemy carried out 7 massive strikes using missiles and drones of various types. During February, the intensity of the attacks doubled — Ukraine withstood seven more large-scale attacks.
The Russians combined launches of strike UAVs and missiles of various types, trying to complicate the air situation, overload the air defense system, and exhaust resources.
January was a period of intensive use of ballistics by the Russians.
On January 9, the main attack was focused on the Kyiv region (278 targets).
The use of a medium-range ballistic missile in the Lviv region and the use of "Zirkons" on January 20 and 24 were recorded.
February was a month of peak loads. On February 3, the enemy launched the largest number of missiles in a single strike of the entire winter — 71 units. And already on February 26, the enemy carried out a massive drone strike — 420 UAVs in a single attack.
The Russians are systematically increasing the use of both standard ballistics ("Iskander-M") and missiles that enter the target along a ballistic trajectory: "Dagger", "Tsirkon", Kh-22/32, S-300/S-400. In total, in three months the invaders have launched over 700 missiles of various types.
The Air Force also thanked every power engineer and repair crew who, under fire, restored the lights and kept the power grid alive.
Combat work continues. We know that the enemy is preparing new attacks, but every unit of our air defense is on full combat readiness. The fighting in the Middle East, of course, distracts the world's attention from Ukraine. From the full-scale war that has been going on for four full years! The Ukrainian army is currently one of the strongest and most experienced in the world, however, our defenders still need the help of partners, including regular supplies of air defense missiles, aviation and other weapons to protect Ukrainian cities from Russian ballistics, cruise missiles and drones.
