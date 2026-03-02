Air defense forces neutralized over 80 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with strike drones overnight. About 19 "arrivals" were recorded, most of the enemy targets were shot down by air defense forces.

On the night of March 2, the enemy attacked with 94 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the directions: Orel, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 70 of them — Shaheds.

It is noted that the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down or suppressed 84 enemy drones of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types in the north, south, and east of the country.

At the same time, 10 strike UAVs were recorded hitting four locations, as well as the downing of downed UAVs at two locations.