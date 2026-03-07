Air defense neutralized 19 Russian missiles and 453 UAVs

On the night of March 6-7, Russia launched a new massive attack on Ukraine's critical infrastructure using strike drones, land-based and sea-based missiles. The Ukrainian Air Force emphasizes that a total of 509 air attack vehicles were involved.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 6-7 — air defense report

For a new air attack, the enemy used:

2 hypersonic missiles "Tsirkon" (launch area - TOT AR Crimea);

13 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Bryansk, Kursk, Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation);

14 Kalibr cruise missiles (launch area — Black Sea);

480 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda TOT AR Crimea, about 290 of them are "Shaheeds".

The main areas of attack are Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr region, Khmelnytskyi region, and Chernivtsi region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

💥 According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 472 targets — 19 missiles and 453 drones of various types: