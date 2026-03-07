Russia attacked Ukraine with 29 missiles and 480 drones

On the morning of March 7, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that during the previous night, the Russian occupiers had fired 29 missiles at Ukraine, almost half of which were ballistic, and 480 drones, most of which were “shaheeds.” According to the latest data, 7 people were killed in Kharkiv, including 2 children.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new massive attack

The Head of State reported that the clearing of the rubble of a residential building in Kharkiv has been ongoing since last night — his enemy attacked with a ballistic missile.

According to Zelensky, the entire entrance was destroyed, and the upper floors of a neighboring building were also damaged.

Unfortunately, as of now it is known that seven people have died. More than ten people have been injured, including children. There may still be people under the rubble. All necessary services are working on the scene for rescue. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, the enemy's target was again the energy sector in the capital, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions, and they attacked the railway in the Zhytomyr region.

There is also information about damage in the Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions.

The relevant services are already involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian strikes.