Russia attacked Ukraine with 29 missiles and 480 drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with 29 missiles and 480 drones

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new massive attack
Читати українською

On the morning of March 7, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that during the previous night, the Russian occupiers had fired 29 missiles at Ukraine, almost half of which were ballistic, and 480 drones, most of which were “shaheeds.” According to the latest data, 7 people were killed in Kharkiv, including 2 children.

Points of attention

  • The international community is urged to respond to Russia's aggression and support Ukraine in defending its sovereignty and rebuilding its infrastructure.
  • The PURL program, aimed at providing support to Ukraine, is essential in the face of relentless Russian attacks on civilian life and critical infrastructure.

Zelenskyy responded to Russia's new massive attack

The Head of State reported that the clearing of the rubble of a residential building in Kharkiv has been ongoing since last night — his enemy attacked with a ballistic missile.

According to Zelensky, the entire entrance was destroyed, and the upper floors of a neighboring building were also damaged.

Unfortunately, as of now it is known that seven people have died. More than ten people have been injured, including children. There may still be people under the rubble. All necessary services are working on the scene for rescue.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

As the Ukrainian leader noted, the enemy's target was again the energy sector in the capital, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi regions, and they attacked the railway in the Zhytomyr region.

There is also information about damage in the Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions.

The relevant services are already involved in eliminating the consequences of the Russian strikes.

These brutal attacks on life must be met with a response from our partners. Thank you to everyone who will not remain silent. Russia has not abandoned attempts to destroy Ukraine's residential and critical infrastructure, and therefore support must continue. The PURL program must continue to work no less actively.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's war machine is starting to collapse from within — analysts
Putin has new serious problems
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, killing 6 people
Igor Terekhov
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on March 7 — what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine struck 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?