Russia strikes Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, killing 6 people

On the night of March 7, the Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, killing six civilians and injuring at least ten others.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv on March 7 — what are the consequences?

According to the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, there was a direct ballistic hit on a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district.

"Significant destruction, fire, people may be trapped under the rubble," he said.

As of 02:35, 6 civilians, including an 11-year-old boy, were receiving medical attention. Only an hour later, the number of victims had risen to 10.

At this moment, 10 victims are known, including two boys aged 11 and 6. A 17-year-old girl is also among the victims, said the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov. Share

At 04:30 it became known that the body of a 65-year-old woman was recovered from under the rubble.

Half an hour later, Terekhov confirmed that rescuers had discovered the body of a second deceased person under the rubble.

At 06:20 Sinegubov announced another death under the rubble of a multi-story building.