Russia strikes Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, killing 6 people
Ukraine
Russia strikes Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, killing 6 people

Igor Terekhov
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on March 7 — what are the consequences?
On the night of March 7, the Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, killing six civilians and injuring at least ten others.

  • Multiple deaths have been confirmed, including a 65-year-old woman, as search efforts continue to recover bodies from the wreckage in Kharkiv.
  • Preliminary reports indicate that a 13-year-old girl lost her life in the enemy attack, highlighting the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict in the region.

Russia's attack on Kharkiv on March 7 — what are the consequences?

According to the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, there was a direct ballistic hit on a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district.

"Significant destruction, fire, people may be trapped under the rubble," he said.

As of 02:35, 6 civilians, including an 11-year-old boy, were receiving medical attention. Only an hour later, the number of victims had risen to 10.

At this moment, 10 victims are known, including two boys aged 11 and 6. A 17-year-old girl is also among the victims, said the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov.

At 04:30 it became known that the body of a 65-year-old woman was recovered from under the rubble.

Half an hour later, Terekhov confirmed that rescuers had discovered the body of a second deceased person under the rubble.

At 06:20 Sinegubov announced another death under the rubble of a multi-story building.

According to preliminary information, a child died as a result of an enemy attack on Kharkiv. The body of a 13-year-old girl was found at the site of the shelling. The clearing of the rubble continues.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of the Kharkiv Oblast

