Russia strikes Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, killing 6 people

On the night of March 7, the Russian army attacked a high-rise building in Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, killing six civilians and injuring at least ten others.
Points of attention
- Multiple deaths have been confirmed, including a 65-year-old woman, as search efforts continue to recover bodies from the wreckage in Kharkiv.
- Preliminary reports indicate that a 13-year-old girl lost her life in the enemy attack, highlighting the devastating impact of the ongoing conflict in the region.
Russia's attack on Kharkiv on March 7 — what are the consequences?
According to the city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, there was a direct ballistic hit on a high-rise building in the Kyivskyi district.
"Significant destruction, fire, people may be trapped under the rubble," he said.
As of 02:35, 6 civilians, including an 11-year-old boy, were receiving medical attention. Only an hour later, the number of victims had risen to 10.
At 04:30 it became known that the body of a 65-year-old woman was recovered from under the rubble.
Half an hour later, Terekhov confirmed that rescuers had discovered the body of a second deceased person under the rubble.
At 06:20 Sinegubov announced another death under the rubble of a multi-story building.
