Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked a UAV control point, six areas of manpower concentration, an artillery system, and two other important facilities of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of March 7, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 03/02/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,272,360 (+1,010) people;

tanks — 11,737 (+3) units;

armored combat vehicles — 24,151 (+3) units;

artillery systems — 38,004 (+44) units;

MLRS — 1,670 (+1) units;

air defense systems — 1,322 (+2) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 161,858 (+1,868) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 81,812 (+170) units;

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 73 air strikes and dropped 243 guided bombs. Share

In addition, it used 8,168 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,447 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems.