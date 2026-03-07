Ukraine struck 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked a UAV control point, six areas of manpower concentration, an artillery system, and two other important facilities of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Detailed statistics reveal the combat losses suffered by the Russian invaders since the start of the conflict.
- The Russian army conducted numerous air strikes and attacks on Ukrainian settlements and positions using a variety of weapons.
Losses of the Russian army as of March 7, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 03/02/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,272,360 (+1,010) people;
tanks — 11,737 (+3) units;
armored combat vehicles — 24,151 (+3) units;
artillery systems — 38,004 (+44) units;
MLRS — 1,670 (+1) units;
air defense systems — 1,322 (+2) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 161,858 (+1,868) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 81,812 (+170) units;
In addition, it used 8,168 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,447 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems.
