Air Defense Forces Neutralized 292 UAVs During Air Combat with Russia
Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Neutralized 292 UAVs During Air Combat with Russia

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 4-5 — what are the consequences?
At 8:00 PM on July 4, the Russian invaders launched a new large-scale attack on peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine. This time, the enemy attacked with 322 Shahed attack drones and various types of drone simulators.

  • 157 enemy UAVs were shot down by fire weapons, while 135 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare tactics.
  • The downed aircraft fragments fell in 6 locations, emphasizing the intensity of the combat and the defense efforts by the Ukrainian forces.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 4-5 — what are the consequences?

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the enemy carried out a new attack from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalove — the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is emphasized that the key direction of the strike is the Khmelnytskyi region, the city of Starokostyantyniv.

This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:30, air defenses had neutralized 292 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs). 157 were shot down by fire weapons, 135 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

It is also indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 4 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 6 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

What is known about the consequences of Russia's new attack?

