Air Defense Forces Neutralized 292 UAVs During Air Combat with Russia

At 8:00 PM on July 4, the Russian invaders launched a new large-scale attack on peaceful cities and villages in Ukraine. This time, the enemy attacked with 322 Shahed attack drones and various types of drone simulators.
Points of attention
- 157 enemy UAVs were shot down by fire weapons, while 135 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare tactics.
- The downed aircraft fragments fell in 6 locations, emphasizing the intensity of the combat and the defense efforts by the Ukrainian forces.
The Russian attack on Ukraine on July 4-5 — what are the consequences?
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the enemy carried out a new attack from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalove — the Russian Federation.
In addition, it is emphasized that the key direction of the strike is the Khmelnytskyi region, the city of Starokostyantyniv.
This time, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
It is also indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 4 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 6 locations.
