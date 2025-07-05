Russian attack on Chuguiv — number of casualties increases
State Emergency Service
What is known about the consequences of Russia's new attack?
During the night of July 4-5, Russian invaders carried out strikes on various regions of Ukraine. In particular, the city of Chuguev, located in the Kharkiv region, was affected. According to the latest data, 11 people were injured there, including two children.

Points of attention

  • In the past 24 hours, a total of 15 people were injured and 2 fatalities were reported in other regions of Ukraine following Russian attacks.
  • The Russian army also targeted the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery, leading to at least 4 casualties.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports that the Russian army has carried out a massive drone strike on the city of Chuguiv.

Currently, 11 civilians are known to have been injured, including 2 children.

In addition, it is indicated that rescuers are extinguishing a large-scale fire at one of the city's facilities.

At another address, the UAVs hit a post office and a non-functioning building. A fire broke out. Houses and passenger vehicles were damaged. Firefighters extinguished the flames.

93 rescuers and 29 units of State Emergency Service equipment, including pyrotechnicians, medics, and a fire engine, are trying to cope with the consequences of enemy strikes.

It is also worth noting that over the past 24 hours, 15 people were injured and two more died from Russian attacks in the Donetsk and Kherson regions.

On the night of July 5, the Russian army launched a series of strikes on the Dnipropetrovsk region, using kamikaze drones and artillery. At least 4 casualties are currently known.

