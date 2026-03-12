Air defense forces neutralized 77 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of March 12 (from 18:00 on March 11), the enemy attacked with 94 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerevo Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, more than 60 of them - "Shaheeds".
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense forces successfully repelled an attack by 94 Russian drones of various types on the night of March 12.
- A total of 77 enemy drones were neutralized, including Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 12
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
