Air defense forces neutralized 77 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of March 12 (from 18:00 on March 11), the enemy attacked with 94 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerevo Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Gvardiyske - TOT AR Crimea, more than 60 of them - "Shaheeds".

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of March 12

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 77 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

16 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!