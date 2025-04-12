Air defense forces neutralized 80 Russian drones

During the airstrike that Russia carried out on Ukraine on April 12, air defense forces managed to destroy 56 enemy drones. In addition, it is indicated that another 24 drone simulators were lost in the field. No negative consequences were detected.
Despite the Russian attack, no negative consequences were detected, showcasing the effective defense capabilities of the Ukrainian forces.
The Ukrainian defenders remain determined and united in their efforts to protect their country and achieve victory against the aggressors.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 12 — what is known
The Russians launched a new air attack at 8:00 PM on April 11.
The enemy attacked with 88 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
24 enemy drone simulators — lost in location (without negative consequences).
The Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.
