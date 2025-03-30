Air Defense Forces Report Destroying 65 Russian Drones

During the night of March 30, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Ukraine with a ballistic missile from the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation and 111 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

The Russians launched a new air attack at 8:00 PM on March 29 from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 65 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Share

The Ukrainian Air Force also emphasizes that 35 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa, and Donetsk regions came under new attacks by the Russian army.