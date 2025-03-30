Air Defense Forces Report Destroying 65 Russian Drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense Forces Report Destroying 65 Russian Drones

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
Читати українською

During the night of March 30, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Ukraine with a ballistic missile from the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation and 111 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Points of attention

  • The successful defense by the Air Defense Forces showcases Ukraine's commitment to protecting its airspace and holding off enemy attacks.
  • The latest air attack highlights the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the importance of air defense measures in safeguarding national security.

Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work

The Russians launched a new air attack at 8:00 PM on March 29 from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 65 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force also emphasizes that 35 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa, and Donetsk regions came under new attacks by the Russian army.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — say the defenders of the sky.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
British intelligence named one of Ukraine's most successful strikes on Russia in 2025
UK Ministry of Defence
British intelligence continues to assess Ukraine's successes on the front and beyond
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Not Russia. US intelligence has identified the main military threat to the United States
Russia has lost its status as the main military threat in the eyes of the United States
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army has sharply increased the number of assaults and attacks on the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of March 30, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?