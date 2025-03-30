Air Defense Forces Report Destroying 65 Russian Drones

During the night of March 30, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on Ukraine with a ballistic missile from the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation and 111 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
Points of attention
- The successful defense by the Air Defense Forces showcases Ukraine's commitment to protecting its airspace and holding off enemy attacks.
- The latest air attack highlights the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the importance of air defense measures in safeguarding national security.
Air Defense Forces Reveal the Results of Their Work
The Russians launched a new air attack at 8:00 PM on March 29 from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
The Ukrainian Air Force also emphasizes that 35 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
Kharkiv, Sumy, Odessa, and Donetsk regions came under new attacks by the Russian army.
