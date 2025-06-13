Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia
Air Defense Forces Reveal Results of Air Battle with Russia

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine
During the night of June 12-13, Russian invaders attacked peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine with 55 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of simulator drones. In addition, the enemy used 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles.

Points of attention

  • Various defense units, including Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare teams, played crucial roles in neutralizing the enemy threat.
  • As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defenses have neutralized 43 enemy UAVs, demonstrating the effectiveness of their strategies and operations.

Details of Russia's new attack on Ukraine

The enemy carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the key areas of attack are the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defenses have neutralized 43 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the north, east, and south of the country. 28 were shot down by fire weapons, 15 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack targets were recorded in 9 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

