Many explosions thundered in occupied Crimea

As reported by Crimean Telegram channels, as well as local residents, on the night of June 13, drones flew over the occupied peninsula and loud explosions were heard.

New “bavovna” in Crimea — what is known

The situation on the occupied peninsula was reported by the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind", as well as other Crimean publics.

As opposition media outlets note, after 3:00 a.m., a message appeared on social media that Simferopol and the region were allegedly under attack by UAVs. Share

Local residents claim that it was there that many loud explosions were heard, and drones were also seen flying overhead.

In addition, explosions were heard in Yevpatoria, Sevastopol, Bakhchisarai district, Feodosia, Alushta, Saki, Novofedorovka, Kach, Kirovsky, Bakhchisarai districts. Share

Social media also added that, according to preliminary data, the drones allegedly flew to the Saki, Gvardiyske, and Kirovsk airfields.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that between 9:45 p.m. and 5:25 a.m., Russian air defense allegedly intercepted and destroyed 125 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles:

▪️ 70 UAVs — over the territory of Crimea,

▪️ 15 UAVs — over the territory of Oryol region,

▪️ 11 UAVs each — over the territories of the Kursk and Saratov regions,

▪️ 9 UAVs — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

▪️ 7 UAVs — over the Black Sea,

▪️ 1 UAV each — over the territories of the Bryansk and Voronezh regions.