Air defense forces shoot down 45 "shaheeds" during new Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 19, Russia launched 85 drones, 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and one Kh-59/69 guided missile over Ukraine. Air defenses shot down 45 drones.

According to the military, as of 8:30 a.m., it was confirmed that 45 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.

As a result of the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 40 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences)."

It is noted that the missile strike damaged private and apartment buildings and municipal property in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

No UAV hits were recorded, and no information was received about damage or casualties, the Air Force emphasized.

It is reported that the Russians launched the Iskanders from temporarily occupied Crimea and the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, the Kh-59/69 missile from the airspace of the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, and the drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine?

As reported by the Sumy Regional Defense Army, nine private residential buildings were damaged by the missile strike.