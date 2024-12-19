Air defense forces shoot down 45 "shaheeds" during new Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 19, Russia launched 85 drones, 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and one Kh-59/69 guided missile over Ukraine. Air defenses shot down 45 drones.
Points of attention
- During the new Russian attack on Ukraine, 45 drones were shot down in various regions of the country.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated 40 enemy drone simulators.
- Damaged buildings and infrastructure as a result of a missile strike on Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
- The attack was repelled with the help of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and mobile fire groups.
- Ukraine is mobilized to eliminate the consequences of the aggression, including the destruction of property and the transfer of victims.
The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, as of 8:30 a.m., it was confirmed that 45 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions.
As a result of the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 40 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences)."
It is noted that the missile strike damaged private and apartment buildings and municipal property in Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
It is reported that the Russians launched the Iskanders from temporarily occupied Crimea and the Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, the Kh-59/69 missile from the airspace of the Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation, and the drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine?
As reported by the Sumy Regional Defense Army, nine private residential buildings were damaged by the missile strike.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russian Federation has hit Kryvyi Rih with missiles. Infrastructure, two high-rise buildings, a hospital, a school, and cars were damaged. A headquarters is working on the site to eliminate the consequences of the strike.
