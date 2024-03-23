Air defense forces shot down 31 drones during Russia's night attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense eliminated 31 enemy "shahed" out of 34, with which the invaders attacked on Saturday night.

What is known about the night work of air defense

It is reported that on the night of March 23, 2024, the enemy attacked with four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles (over Donetsk region) and 34 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type (launch areas: Kursk region — Russian Federation, Cape Chauda — Crimea).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force aircraft destroyed 31 "shahed" within the boundaries of Poltava, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the report says. Share

What is known about the situation at the front

In total, the enemy launched 88 missile and 143 air strikes, carried out 92 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.

At night, the Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using "Shahed" type unmanned aerial vehicles. Data on the consequences are currently being clarified.

During the past day, the settlements of Semenivka, Chernihiv region, were hit by airstrikes; Neskuchne, Oleksandrivka, Druzhba, Sumy region; Odradne, Kolodyazne, Petropavlivka, Kotlyarivka of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Terny, Yampolivka, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Zhelanne, Novogrodivka, Berdychi, Novoselivka Persha, Semenivka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Vugledar, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia.

About 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy.

Units of missile troops damaged 2 personnel concentration areas, 1 anti-aircraft defense device and 4 important objects of the occupiers.