Air defense forces shot down 75 drones during Russian air attack on Ukraine

The Russian army launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine, launching 171 drones. Air defenses were operating in a number of regions.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces intercepted and shot down 75 drones during a massive Russian drone attack on the country.
- The successful repelling of the attack involved various defense units, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
- The operation spanned across multiple regions, with drones being shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and other areas.
Air defense shot down 75 Russian drones during night attack
This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
On the night of March 20, the enemy attacked with 171 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
The occupiers launched drones from the directions of Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (Crimea).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The air defense system operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.
In addition, 63 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field.
The Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Donetsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.
