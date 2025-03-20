Air defense forces shot down 75 drones during Russian air attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 75 drones during Russian air attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

The Russian army launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine, launching 171 drones. Air defenses were operating in a number of regions.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces intercepted and shot down 75 drones during a massive Russian drone attack on the country.
  • The successful repelling of the attack involved various defense units, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
  • The operation spanned across multiple regions, with drones being shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, and other areas.

Air defense shot down 75 Russian drones during night attack

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of March 20, the enemy attacked with 171 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

The occupiers launched drones from the directions of Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Chauda (Crimea).

The work of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' air defense

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 8:30 a.m., 75 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed to have been shot down.

The air defense system operated in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson regions.

In addition, 63 enemy drone simulators were lost in the field.

The Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Donetsk regions were affected by the Russian attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's night attack on Ukraine — how many drones did the air defense shoot down
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the Air Force
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralize 127 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 18 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense Forces Claim to Have Destroyed 72 Russian Drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on March 19 — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?