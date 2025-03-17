Russia's night attack on Ukraine — how many drones did the air defense shoot down
Russia's night attack on Ukraine — how many drones did the air defense shoot down

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
the Air Force
On the night of March 17, the Russian Federation launched 174 drones against Ukraine. The drones attacked from five directions.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Federation launched an attack on Ukraine with 174 drones coming from five different directions on the night of March 17.
  • Ukrainian air defense effectively repelled the attack by shooting down 90 drones within various regions of Ukraine.
  • The defense against the drone attack involved the efforts of aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 174 UAVs

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the attack, the enemy launched Shahed-type strike unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and simulator drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The following were involved in repelling the air attack:

  • aviation;

  • anti-aircraft missile forces;

  • electronic warfare units;

  • mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Report of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of 9 a.m., 90 drones have been confirmed shot down within the Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Sumy, and a number of other regions. Also, 70 UAV simulators were lost in location without negative consequences.

The following were injured as a result of the shelling:

  • Odesa;

  • Kharkiv;

  • Dnipropetrovsk;

  • Kirovohrad;

  • Sumy;

  • Chernihiv;

  • Kyiv region.

