New massive Russian attack on Ukraine — Air Defense Forces destroy 130 drones

During the night of March 15, Russian invaders carried out an air attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 178 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

Russia's new massive attack on Ukraine — first details

The Russian invaders carried out air attacks from the following directions: Orel, Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia, Chauda — Crimea.

It is worth noting that it started at 7:30 PM on March 14.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 08:30, it was confirmed that 130 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Share

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that 38 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

The Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Odessa, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv regions came under new enemy attacks.