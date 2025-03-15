Ukraine has always had a shortage of missiles for the SAMP/T air defense system — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the shortage of missiles for the SAMP/T air defense system has always been a problem for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy addresses the persistent issue of missile shortages for Ukraine's SAMP/T air defense system during a briefing.
- Ukraine is working closely with Italy and France to acquire missiles for air defense systems, but challenges in the supply chain persist.
- Zelenskyy suggests the possibility of exchanging SAMP/T systems for Patriot and collaborating with Germany on the IRIS-T air defense system to mitigate the missile shortage.
Zelenskyy explained the situation with the shortage of SAMP/T air defense missiles
At the briefing, the President was asked to comment on media information that Ukraine has practically run out of SAMP/T missiles.
There is one problem with these systems — a large shortage of missiles. And it has been there all the time, it is a constant problem. But I don't want Italy or France to be offended, because they gave us these systems and missiles.
Zelenskyy noted that one of the points that the war taught him was: "where you can take a license from a partner, take it, we'll do it faster."
He gave the example of agreements with Germany regarding the IRIS-T air defense system.
We can negotiate with them, because they completely produce these systems. Then we can negotiate and count on a constant monthly quantity from IRIS-T... There are systems that depend on 4 countries and their political will to give us licenses. We are developing this direction little by little.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-