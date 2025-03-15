Ukraine has always had a shortage of missiles for the SAMP/T air defense system — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that the shortage of missiles for the SAMP/T air defense system has always been a problem for Ukraine.

At the briefing, the President was asked to comment on media information that Ukraine has practically run out of SAMP/T missiles.

With SAMP/T missiles, there was never a shortage of them. This is a question of these systems. We are grateful to Italy, we are grateful to France, because they gave us what they have in service. And these are complex systems. They are good, but we cannot say that they are an analogue of Patriot — they are cool, they shoot down, but not everything that Patriot shoots down. But we are grateful for these systems. I don't want to say in which regions, but they helped and are helping. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

There is one problem with these systems — a large shortage of missiles. And it has been there all the time, it is a constant problem. But I don't want Italy or France to be offended, because they gave us these systems and missiles.

Zelenskyy noted that one of the points that the war taught him was: "where you can take a license from a partner, take it, we'll do it faster."

I didn't get these licenses, I really wanted them, it was very important — Patriot, SAMP/T, Hawk. Although many countries gave us Hawk systems, because they are not in service, they are not new, but they are working. We took them because we understood where we could find missiles, there are many Hawk missiles around the world. With SAMP/T it is difficult. And the replacement for SAMP/T can be Patriot, because it is approximately the same class. Share

He gave the example of agreements with Germany regarding the IRIS-T air defense system.