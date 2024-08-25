Air defense forces shot down 8 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of August 25, the Russian army struck the frontline regions of Ukraine with missiles of various types. The occupiers also attacked the territory with drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As the commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, reported, on the night of August 25, the Russian Federation struck the frontline regions of Ukraine with missiles of various types.

In particular, Chernihiv Oblast, Sumy Oblast, Kharkiv Oblast, Donetsk Oblast were attacked.

The Russian Federation used land-based missiles (launched from the Voronezh and Rostov regions) for such attacks: the Iskander-K cruise missile and the Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Six Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles were also used, which were launched from the airspace of the Kursk and Belgorod regions in the Russian Federation.

As a result of the active opposition of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, most of the missiles did not reach their targets, Oleschuk informed. Share

Russia attacked Kharkiv on August 25

According to the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, Russian invaders attacked the Slobid district, where more than ten private houses were damaged, and two of them were completely destroyed.

Terekhov said that in this district of Kharkiv, six people received injuries of varying degrees of severity. At the same time, earlier there was information about two victims here.

As for the second hit, it hit the gas pipeline, and as a result of the "arrival" a fire broke out there, which the firefighters already managed to contain.

All emergency services are on site.