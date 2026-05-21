Air defense neutralized 109 drones during Russian night attack

Air defense forces neutralized 109 of the 116 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 20.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of May 21

From 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region (Russia), 116 Shahed-type strike UAVs, including jet-powered ones, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions:

Kursk,

Bryansk,

Eagle,

Millerovo,

Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation),

Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied territories of Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

PVO report

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, May 21, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 109 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Hits of a ballistic missile and five strike UAVs were recorded at five locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at four locations. Share

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones in the airspace.