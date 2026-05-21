Air defense neutralized 109 drones during Russian night attack

Air defense forces neutralized 109 of the 116 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 20.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense forces successfully neutralized 109 out of 116 drones used by Russian invaders in a recent night attack.
- Combat operations included repelling the enemy's Iskander-M ballistic missile and various types of strike UAVs from different directions.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of May 21
From 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, the enemy attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region (Russia), 116 Shahed-type strike UAVs, including jet-powered ones, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions:
Kursk,
Bryansk,
Eagle,
Millerovo,
Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation),
Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied territories of Crimea).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Thursday, May 21, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 109 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones in the airspace.
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- Category
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- Додати до обраного
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