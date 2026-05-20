Air defense neutralized 75 drones during the daytime attack by the Russian Federation
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 75 drones during the daytime attack by the Russian Federation

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense neutralized 75 drones during the daytime attack by the Russian Federation
Читати українською

On May 20 (from 08:30 to 17:00), the invaders attacked Ukraine with 84 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Points of attention

  • On the afternoon of May 20, Ukrainian air defense conducted a successful air defense, destroying 75 enemy drones of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas type, and Parody type imitators.
  • Aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems participated in defending the country from Russian attacks.

Air defense report on combat operations on the afternoon of May 20

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 5:00 p.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 75 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas UAVs, and Parody-type simulator drones in the east, north, and south of the country.

PVO report

6 strike UAVs were recorded.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

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