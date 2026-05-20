Air defense neutralized 75 drones during the daytime attack by the Russian Federation

On May 20 (from 08:30 to 17:00), the invaders attacked Ukraine with 84 attack UAVs of the Shahed type (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones.

Air defense report on combat operations on the afternoon of May 20

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 5:00 p.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 75 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas UAVs, and Parody-type simulator drones in the east, north, and south of the country. Share

PVO report

6 strike UAVs were recorded.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!