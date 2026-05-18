Air defense neutralized 4 missiles and 503 Russian UAVs during night air battle

Air defense forces neutralized four Iskander-K cruise missiles and 503 drones, with which Russian invaders attacked Ukraine since the evening of May 17.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of May 18

From 6:00 p.m. on May 17, the Russians launched a combined strike on the territory of Ukraine using strike UAVs and ground-based missiles.

The main direction of the attack was Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russian army also attacked the Odessa, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhia regions.

In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops recorded 546 air attack vehicles — 22 missiles and 524 UAVs:

14 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launch areas — Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation, temporarily occupied territories of Crimea);

eight Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch areas — temporarily occupied territories of Crimea);

524 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types, and Parody type simulator drones from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), temporarily occupied Donetsk, Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

PVO report

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 on Monday, May 18, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 507 targets — four missiles and 503 drones:

four Iskander-K cruise missiles;

503 enemy UAVs of various types.

Hits of 18 missiles and 16 strike UAVs were recorded at 34 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 11 locations. Share

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones in the air.