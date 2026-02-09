Air defense neutralized 116 drones and some missiles during Russia's attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Air defense forces neutralized 116 drones and intercepted some of the Iskander-M ballistic missiles with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of February 8.

  • Ukraine's air defense forces repelled Russia's attack by neutralizing 116 drones and intercepting Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
  • The air defense operations were successful in suppressing most of the threats during the conflict.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of February 9

On the night of February 9 (from 17:30 on February 8), the enemy attacked with 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region, as well as 149 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions:

  • Kursk,

  • Eagle,

  • Bryansk,

  • Primorsko-Akhtarsk,

  • Shatalovo — Russian Federation,

  • TOT Donetsk,

  • Guards — TOT AR Crimea.

About 90 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 116 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

In addition, some of the Iskander-M ballistic missiles were intercepted and did not reach their targets.

Missile hits and 23 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 6 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

