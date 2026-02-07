Air Defense released a video of combat operations in western Ukraine

The air defense released a video of the combat work of the units during the Russian attack on the night of February 7.
Points of attention
- Air Defense released a video showcasing combat operations during the Russian attack on western Ukraine on February 7.
- The Zapad Air Command reported on the strike by the Russian Federation using cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine.
Air defense demonstrated combat work on the night of February 7
The West Air Command released a corresponding video.
It is noted that the Russian Federation struck critical energy infrastructure facilities in the western region of the country, using air- and sea-based cruise missiles and strike drones.
On the night of February 7, the Russian military launched over 400 drones and about 40 missiles into Ukraine.
