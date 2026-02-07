Air Defense released a video of combat operations in western Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Defense released a video of combat operations in western Ukraine

Air defense
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The air defense released a video of the combat work of the units during the Russian attack on the night of February 7.

Points of attention

  • Air Defense released a video showcasing combat operations during the Russian attack on western Ukraine on February 7.
  • The Zapad Air Command reported on the strike by the Russian Federation using cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles on critical energy infrastructure in Ukraine.

Air defense demonstrated combat work on the night of February 7

The West Air Command released a corresponding video.

It is noted that the Russian Federation struck critical energy infrastructure facilities in the western region of the country, using air- and sea-based cruise missiles and strike drones.

It is specified that units of this command destroyed 24 cruise missiles of the "Caliber" and "X-101" types and 65 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

On the night of February 7, the Russian military launched over 400 drones and about 40 missiles into Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense reports elimination of 88 targets during Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian air defense neutralized 156 drones during Russian night attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralized 24 missiles and 382 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense was able to destroy most enemy targets

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?