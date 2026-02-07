Air Defense released a video of combat operations in western Ukraine

The air defense released a video of the combat work of the units during the Russian attack on the night of February 7.

The West Air Command released a corresponding video.

It is noted that the Russian Federation struck critical energy infrastructure facilities in the western region of the country, using air- and sea-based cruise missiles and strike drones.

It is specified that units of this command destroyed 24 cruise missiles of the "Caliber" and "X-101" types and 65 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type.

On the night of February 7, the Russian military launched over 400 drones and about 40 missiles into Ukraine.