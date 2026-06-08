Air defense neutralized 124 UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Air defense neutralized 124 UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defense
Читати українською

Air defense forces neutralized 124 of the 155 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of June 7.

Points of attention

  • During the Russian night attack on Ukraine, air defense forces neutralized 124 out of 155 drones used by the Russian invaders.
  • The attack involved various types of UAVs and simulator drones launched from different directions, but were successfully repelled by Ukraine's air defense units.

Report on air defense combat operations on the night of June 8

According to the military, from 6:00 PM on June 7, the enemy attacked with 155 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol types and Parody type simulator drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 on June 8, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 124 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

PVO report

Hits of 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 17 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 6 locations.

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