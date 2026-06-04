Air defense neutralized 264 UAVs during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air defense forces neutralized 264 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of June 3.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of June 4

From 6:00 PM on June 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, as well as 293 Shahed strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parody-type drones from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 on June 4, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 264 UAVs in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

PVO report

Ballistic missile hits and 24 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 12 locations.