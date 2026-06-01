Ukrainian air defense neutralized 228 Russian drones during night air battle

Air defense forces neutralized 228 of the 265 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 31.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of June 1

From 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 31, the Russians attacked with 265 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody simulator drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 228 drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.

Hits of 27 attack UAVs were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 12 locations. Share

PVO report

The attack is ongoing, enemy drones are in the airspace.