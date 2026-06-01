Ukrainian air defense neutralized 228 Russian drones during night air battle

Air defense forces neutralized 228 of the 265 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 31.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian air defense forces effectively thwarted a significant number of Russian drones, neutralizing 228 out of 265 used in the attack on Ukraine.
- The intense night battle on May 31 to June 1 involved various military units, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of June 1
From 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 31, the Russians attacked with 265 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and Parody simulator drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 228 drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine.
The attack is ongoing, enemy drones are in the airspace.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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