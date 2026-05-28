Air defense shot down 138 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Ukraine's air defense neutralized 138 Russian drones on the night of May 28.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of May 28

On the night of May 28 (from 18:30 on May 27), the enemy attacked with a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (launch area — airspace of the Lipetsk region) and 147 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet), Gerber, Italmas and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Share

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 138 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

PVO report