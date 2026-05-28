Air defense shot down 138 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Ukraine's air defense neutralized 138 Russian drones on the night of May 28.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense intercepted 138 Russian drones during a night attack, including Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas UAVs.
- The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the Russian attack using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of May 28
On the night of May 28 (from 18:30 on May 27), the enemy attacked with a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (launch area — airspace of the Lipetsk region) and 147 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet), Gerber, Italmas and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 138 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.
The Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 9 strike UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 6 locations.
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