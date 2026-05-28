Air defense shot down 138 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine
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Ukraine
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Air defense shot down 138 drones during the Russian night attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense
Читати українською

Ukraine's air defense neutralized 138 Russian drones on the night of May 28.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's air defense intercepted 138 Russian drones during a night attack, including Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas UAVs.
  • The Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled the Russian attack using a combination of aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

Air defense report on combat operations on the night of May 28

On the night of May 28 (from 18:30 on May 27), the enemy attacked with a Kinzhal aeroballistic missile (launch area — airspace of the Lipetsk region) and 147 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet), Gerber, Italmas and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 138 enemy Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of drones.

PVO report

The Kinzhal aeroballistic missile and 9 strike UAVs were recorded at 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 6 locations.

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