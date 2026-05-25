Air defense neutralized 246 drones during Russian night strikes

Air defense forces neutralized 246 of the 262 drones used by Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of May 24.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's air defense forces successfully neutralized 246 out of 262 drones used by Russian invaders during night strikes.
- The attack on Ukraine involved a variety of UAV types, including Shahed-type strike UAVs, jets, simulator drones, and others.
Air defense report on combat operations on the night of May 25
From 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 262 Shahed-type strike UAVs, including jet-powered ones, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parody-type simulator drones from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Shatalovo, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), and Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea).
According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Monday, May 25, air defenses had shot down/suppressed 246 targets in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.
Hits of 10 strike UAVs were recorded at nine locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at seven locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones in the airspace.
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