The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of ammunition depots, air defense systems, command posts, and enemy personnel.

New “bavovna” from the Ukrainian Defense Forces

On May 21 and on the night of May 22, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of important objects of the Russian occupiers.

In particular, the occupiers' Osa anti-aircraft missile system in the city of Donetsk, Donetsk region, was hit.

In addition, enemy command and observation posts in Novopetrykivka in the Donetsk region and Tyotkino in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, a unit control point in the Voskresenka district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as an enemy communications hub in Verkhny Tokmak Dory, Zaporizhia region, were hit.

Among other things, our soldiers struck enemy UAV control points in Selydove, Malynivka, and Vesele in the Donetsk region.

In addition, the invaders' ammunition depot in Velyka Novoselka, a material and technical equipment depot in Donetsk, Donetsk region, and an MTZ depot in Rovenky, Luhansk region were hit.

Ukrainian soldiers also inflicted damage on enemy manpower concentrations in the areas of Selydovoye, Ukrainka, and Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Malynovka in the Zaporizhia region, as well as in Troebortne (Bryansk region, Russia).

Enemy crossings across the Oskil and Bakhmutovka rivers in the Golubivka areas of Kharkiv region and Siversk of Donetsk region, respectively, were also hit.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically take measures to completely stop the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine.